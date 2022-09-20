Pair of MLB plays feature a money line and an under: Best Bets for Sept. 20

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 20:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB: Reds (money line) over Red Sox

The odds/bet: -105 ($31.50 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 5:40 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: The Reds haven’t had much go right for them this season, but they appear to be in position to get a victory tonight with promising young starting pitcher Nick Lodolo taking the mound.

Lodolo has been dominant in three September starts, as he’s allowed no more than three runs in any start and has recorded at least nine or more strikeouts, and he’s pitched surprisingly well at home throughout the year considering Great American Ballpark is normally more friendly to hitters.

The Reds and Lodolo will be at home tonight against a fellow non-contender in the Red Sox, who will be starting Brayon Bello, who’s struggled to a 7.07 road ERA and likely won’t fare much better tonight.

MLB UNDER PLAY

The play: MLB: Cubs at Marlins under seven runs

The odds/bet: -105 ($10.50 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 5:40 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: The Marlins have become the team to target when it comes to finding value on an under considering they typically pitch well while struggling to score runs.

Tonight looks like another opportunity to cash in despite the total being set low at seven runs, as the Marlins are facing a Cubs team that also struggles to score and have seen Adrian Sampson step up as one of their most reliable pitchers.

Sampson will be going against Marlins starter Pablo Lopez, who’s had mixed results as of late, but the two should be able to thrive against less than stellar lineups and keep the run total low.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL: Vikings (+2.5) over Eagles (LOST $31.50)

NFL point total parlay: Titans at Bills under 47.5, Vikings at Eagles over 49.5 (LOST $10)

Monday’s profit/loss: -$41.50 (0-2)

Total for the week: -$65.80 (5-10)

Total for September: -$222.90 (12-23)

Total for 2022: -$271.70 (235-272)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).