Vikings to cover as road dogs? See our top plays for tonight’s MNF doubleheader

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Sept. 19:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL: Vikings (+2.5) over Eagles

The odds/bet: -105 ($31.50 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. central/8:30 p.m. eastern (ABC)

Our take: The Vikings and Eagles both came out firing in Week 1, and while Philadelphia is a hostile environment for road teams, we’re liking the Vikings to at least keep things close.

The Vikings offense features some of the best playmakers in elite wide receiver Justin Jefferson as well as an elite running back in Dalvin Cook, and their defense looks to be improved from last season with addition of edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

The Eagles offense isn’t lacking in weapons though with new addition A.J. Brown leading the way, but the Vikings appear to have the edge in talent and could be worth a shot with the money line at +115, but we feel that taking them to cover at +2.5 is a better value.

POINT TOTAL PARLAY

The play: NFL point total parlay: Titans-Bills under 47.5, Vikings-Eagles over 49.5

The odds/bet: +264 ($10 to win $26.40)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Titans at Bills 6:15 p.m. central/7:15 p.m. eastern (ESPN), Vikings at Eagles 7:30 p.m. central/8:30 p.m. eastern (ABC)

Our take: This Monday Night Football doubleheader could go a variety of ways, but we’re thinking that one contest will see a lot less scoring than the other.

The Titans and Bills found themselves in a shootout last season, but we’re expecting less points to be put up this time around with the Titans offense looking a lot less explosive than last season and the Bills potentially being without one of their top weapons in Gabe Davis.

The Vikings and Eagles, however, should see plenty of points with so many elite skill players on the field and showed what they were capable of last week after scoring a combined 61 points.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL teaser: Browns -0.5 over Jets and 49ers -3 over Seahawks (LOST $36)

NFL: Cowboys +7.5 over Bengals (WON $10)

Sunday’s profit/loss: -$26 (1-1)

Final total for the week: -$24.30 (5-8)

Total for September: -$181.40 (12-21)

Total for 2022: -$230.20 (235-270)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).