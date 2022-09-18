Touchdown scorer picks for Week 2 matchup between Bears and Packers on Sunday Night Football

The Chicago Bears will compete under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football when they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

As with any primetime matchup, there will be plenty of bets made on this NFC North rivalry. I wrote earlier this week about why I liked the over on the point total, though I don’t see any value on the spread in this contest.

With all the research done, it is time to place the fun bets. Like I said last week, I plan to play the touchdown scorer market for every Bears’ game this season. These bets will be small because it is extremely tough to predict, which was evident last week when Darnell Mooney was not involved as much as expected.

Remember to place your TD scorer bets at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. Sign up today to take advantage of their new-user offer if you don’t have an account with them yet.

[ Play this boosted parlay for Bears vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football ]

First touchdown scorer

Packers running back Aaron Jones is the favorite to score the first touchdown of tonight’s game with a price of +375. His backup, AJ Dillon, is not far behind him with a price of +460 after being more of the focal point in the season opener.

Allen Lazard, the WR1 for the Packers, is slated to play after missing last week’s contest. Lazard has +675 odds to record the first score, something to keep in mind after Christian Watson dropped a would-be touchdown early in the contest of the Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears are led by running back David Montgomery, who got bottled up in last week’s 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He is +675 to record the first score, while quarterback Justin Fields has the next-best odds to do so at +1000.

Anytime TD scorer

A player just has to find the paydirt once for this wager to hit.

Jones is also the favorite in this market at -130, but every other player is listed at plus-money. Dillon is priced at +108, while Lazard is listed at +165. Montgomery has yet to record a touchdown against the Packers in his career, but is priced at +165 to do so this weekend. Fields comes in at +230, followed by Darnell Mooney (+245) and Cole Kmet (+350) as of Sunday morning.

This market will be open until kickoff, so you have plenty of time to do your own research and place those bets.

My pick

While I don’t expect to hit a bunch of these, it was a bummer to start in the hole after Week 1. That’s why I’ve decided to keep it simple on the big stage. Dillon being offered at plus-money to score a touchdown is too enticing, especially when you consider that both Deebo Samuel (-110) and Elijah Mitchell (-105) had better odds last week.

Dillon scored the only touchdown in the opener and appeared to be the lead back, recording 10 rushing attempts and catching five passes. The Packers want to get Jones more involved this week, but expect Dillon to still be a key part of this offense. In a game I expect to go over the point total, bet on Dillon to find the end zone at least once.

If I was going to pick a Bears’ player, Equanimeous St. Brown being priced at +400 to score once is worth a look. He played 44 of the team’s 58 snaps last week, while running a route on 89.5% of his passing snaps. He, of course, also scored a touchdown on three targets against the 49ers.

My bet: AJ Dillon anytime TD (+108)