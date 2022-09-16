Play this boosted parlay for Bears vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football

We will be waiting all day for Sunday Night Football this weekend, as the Chicago Bears are set to face the Green Bay Packers in a much-anticipated rivalry matchup in Week 2. You will obviously want to have action on this game, and the best way to do that is with an exclusive boosted same-game parlay.

Thanks for our partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, readers of Bet Chicago Sports can take advantage of a same-game parlay for this week’s matchup against the Packers. The three-leg parlay is the Bears spread (+10.5), over 49.5 rushing yards for Justin Fields and a TD for running back David Montgomery.

Log in to your Caesars Sportsbook app and head to the Boosts page before kickoff to take advantage of this boosted parlay, which is being offered at +750 odds. And be on the lookout for future boosts from our friends at Caesars Sportsbook.

Now, here is a breakdown of this week’s same-game parlay for our Bears’ readers:

Bears Spread

The Bears were a 6.5-point underdog in Week 1 and ultimately won outright with a 19-10 upset over the San Francisco 49ers. Matt Eberflus’ squad is now getting more points against a Packers team coming off a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

With the total being down to 41.5, the double-digit spread is especially enticing. The Bears only went 7-10 against the spread last year, but this feels like a lot of points for a team that showed as much fight as they did in the second half of last week’s game.

Over 49.5 rushing yards for Justin Fields

The Bears didn’t lean on Fields as much in the run game in the opener, but some of that can be attributed to the unfavorable conditions. He has finished with at least 50 rushing yards in two of his first 11 starts.

In two meetings with the Packers in 2021, Fields piled up 117 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Most of the production came in the second matchup, when Fields registered 74 yards and an average of 8.2 yards per rush. The Bears had issues getting an offensive rhythm last week, but expect Fields to be even more involved against their NFC North rival.

David Montgomery touchdown

Starting running back David Montgomery was bottled up by the 49ers last weekend. He finished with just 26 yards on 17 attempts, while backup running back Khalil Herbert scored once and tallied 45 yards on nine carries.

But the Bears believe Montgomery will bounce back, and so should bettors. Montgomery scored seven times last season, though he is still looking for his first career touchdown against the Packers. Montgomery has +165 odds to score a touchdown in Week 2, per Caesars Sportsbook, so don’t be surprised if he finds paydirt on Sunday.