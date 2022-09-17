What the player prop market tells us about Bears vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football

Chicago Bears fans have to wait until the end of the weekend to watch their team take the field in a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The extra time until kickoff allows us to dig deeper into how to bet on this game. Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, has started to release several different player props and you can find them on your app right now. This can be a fun way to have action on this game, but remember to take advantage of our exclusive boosted parlay at Caesars Sportsbook for Sunday’s rivalry matchup.

[ Play this boosted parlay for Bears vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football ]

With that said, here are a few things that caught my eye within the prop market when it opened.

It all starts with the quarterbacks

Neither quarterback put up crazy numbers in Week 1, but that just means their prop markets in this week’s matchup could be exploitable.

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields has a passing yardage prop of 196.5 yards, with his longest completion at over/under 32.5 yards. Fields’ interception prop and touchdown prop are both at 0.5, with the over juiced to -200 or more on both such bet options.

Aaron Rodgers has a higher passing yardage total at 249.5, though it is worth noting that number is right in line with his average of 242.5 passing yards per game in 27 regular-season meetings with the Bears. Rodgers has a TD over/under of 1.5 and an interception over/under of 0.5.

Aaron Jones expected to bounce back

Starting running back Aaron Jones wasn’t involved much in Week 1 during the Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Jones finished with five carries for 49 yards while catching three passes (on five targets) for 27 yards.

Rodgers admitted after the fact that the team has to utilize him more moving forward.

Oddsmakers must have listened, because Jones has the highest rushing yardage prop between both teams in this game. Jones has a total of 55.5 rushing yards, with the over juiced to -129 and the under priced at -106. Jones’ prop of total rushing and receiving yards is listed at 89.5, and the over is again juiced at -135.

Running back AJ Dillon, who led the backfield last week for the Packers, has a rushing yardage prop of 51.5 yards and a total mark for rushing and receiving of 71.5.

David Montgomery still the lead back for the Bears

Oddsmakers don’t believe there is a RB controversy in Chicago. Running back David Montgomery has an over/under of 46.5 rushing yards in this week’s game after being held to 26 yards on 17 carries last week.

Perhaps more interesting, Montgomery’s reception prop is currently 2.5 (over priced at -133) and his receiving yards is listed at 18.5 (over at -131). Montgomery caught six balls on seven targets for 39 yards in his lone matchup against the Packers last year.