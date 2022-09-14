Fading the public (again) in D.C. and a parlay of faves: Best Bets for September 14

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 14:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB money line, Nationals over Orioles

The odds/bet: +127 ($30 to win $38.10)

The book: WynnBet

Time/TV: 6:05 p.m. (MLB TV)

Our take: How many times in this spot have we said we love to fade the public, and anyone who has regularly followed us know that’s where we have had our greatest success. Still, that can be a scary proposition betting on one of the worst teams in baseball against another that still has slim playoff hopes.

Here, however, Baltimore is on the road with a pitcher in Tyler Wells who started out just fine, but has just returned from a long IL stint and pitched just 2.1 innings against Toronto in his first game back last week. Prior to that in late July, he gave up four earned runs in 4.1 innings to Tampa Bay and five in 5 innings to the Yankees.

In other words, this is going to be a bullpen game for the Orioles, and while Patrick Corbin has been pretty bad this season, before his last outing on Sept. 9 ve. Philadelphia, he had put together back-to-back quality starts and victories against the Mets and Reds.

We like the value here, and again, we like to bet against Joe Q. Public.

PARLAY OF FAVORITES

The play: MLB parlay, Mets over Cubs and Dodgers over Diamondbacks

The odds/bet: +176 ($10 to win $17.60)

The book: WynnBet

Time/TV: Mets-Cubs at 6:05 p.m. (MLB TV and SportsNet NY); Dodgers-Diamondbacks at 8:40 p.m. (MLB TV)

Our take: So our guy Spencer “The Guru” Urquhart went on a huge limb Tuesday by not just fading the public, but laughing at them, taking the Cubs to defeat Jacob deGrom at Wrigley Field. Golf claps around for such intestinal fortitude.

Tonight, not so much. We’re going to the well with our combination of favorites we like the most, and why not potentially the two best teams in the National League.

The Mets are in a cliffhanger of a race with the Atlanta Braves, and they simply cannot lose a game like this after losing with their ace on the hill Tuesday against one of the also-rans. For the Cubs, Drew Smyly has been good at times, but he has been simply awful at others – like two starts ago in giving up seven runs to the Cardinals in just 2.1 innings.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers seem to be on cruise control, despite the fact they have almost locked up home field throughout the playoffs. They are just two victories away from No. 100 and have the Mariners’ record of 116 in 2001 in their sights. (OK, they would have to go 18-3 to tie it, but they have the schedule to do it.)

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s best bets

MLB money line: Phillies over Marlins (WON $30.50)

MLB money line: Cubs over Mets (WON $33.50)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$63.50 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$21.70 (2-2)

Total for September: -$135.40 (9-15)

Total for 2022: -$184.20 (232-264)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).