MLB underdogs could provide value against ace starting pitchers: Best bets for Sept. 13

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 13:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB: Phillies (money line) over Marlins

The odds/bet: +105 ($30 to win $30.50)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 5:40 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: The Phillies are on pace to make the playoffs, yet they’re underdogs here against a Marlins team that’s far out of contention.

The reason the Marlins are favored is that they’ve got Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara taking the mound, but we like the value here with the Phillies since they’ve been able to score four or more runs the last two times they’ve faced Alcantara.

The Phillies will be starting young arm Bailey Falter, who should thrive against a struggling Marlins lineup and see enough support from the bats for the Phillies to come away with the win.

CUBS OVER DEGROM?

The play: MLB: Cubs (money line) over Mets

The odds/bet: +335 ($10 to win $33.50)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 6:10 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: We’re betting against another elite pitcher in Mets ace Jacob deGrom, as the value is just too good to ignore considering there are worse teams in MLB than the Cubs.

While the Cubs haven’t had much to celebrate this season, their level of play has been solid enough to where they should be in the mix tonight considering they’ll have one of their better starting pitchers taking the mound in Adrian Sampson.

This play is more about value than anything, as scoring runs on deGrom is tough to come by for even the elite lineups, but there’s always value in an MLB money line that’s over +300.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL: Broncos (-6.5) over Seahawks (LOST $31.80)

NFL prop parlay: Russell Wilson over 253.5 passing yards and 1.5 passing touchdowns (LOST $10)

Monday’s profit/loss: -$41.80 (0-2)

Total for the week: -$41.80 (0-2)

Total for September: -$198.90 (7-15)

Total for 2022: -$247.70 (230-264)

