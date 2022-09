Welcome to the first edition of the Bet Chicago Sports Podcast! In the first episode, host Shane Jackson explains what Shaw Local News Network readers can expect from this new website and podcast for this upcoming football season.

He and guest Nick Dais also share their 2022-23 NFL season predictions as well as offer their betting thoughts on the season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Or listen to the podcast here:

Or download our podcast in Apple Podcasts here.