American Indian Artifact Show set for Oct. 2 in Yorkville

The 21st annual Fox Valley American Indian Artifact Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Yorkville American Legion Hall, 9054 Route 34 in Yorkville. The show is free and open to the public.

Exhibits will focus on a variety of Native American tools, weapons and personal adornments, some going back thousands of years. Visitors are encouraged to bring any Native American items they would like to have identified or appraised. An archaeologist from the University of Illinois will be on the premises.

The show is sponsored by the Illinois State Archaeological Society. Membership applications will be available at the show. For information or directions, call 847-347-1719 or 779-279-4120.