The Bears suffered through a 27-17 loss in Tampa and performed well in few aspects. Sean Hammond and Kyle Nabors discuss if it’s time to worry about Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields and just about everyone else inside Halas Hall.

