2025 Annual Meetings Chicago Bears head football coach Ben Johnson, center, meets with reporters during a media availability at the 2025 NFL annual meetings, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Content Services for the NFL) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The NFL released the Chicago Bears’ 2025 schedule Wednesday night. Shaw Local’s Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar break down the slate and some other offseason headlines.

