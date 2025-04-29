Bears Insider Podcast Episode 399: Evaluating the Chicago Bears’ 2025 draft class

The 2025 NFL draft is in the books as the Chicago Bears drafted eight players over the weekend. Shaw Local’s Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar give their thoughts on the class and break down the selections.
Michal is a sports enterprise reporter for Shaw Local, covering the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. He also is a Chicago Bears contributing writer. He previously was the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.