2022 Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 5

LAKE FOREST – Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears' offensive and defensive performances.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won’t make or break the season.

Offense: C

Friday’s practice featured a lot of work with the scout team, like the team would do if it were preparing for an opponent. There were few team sessions with the first-team offense against the first-team defense.

In an end-of-game scenario, Justin Fields and the offense – with only a minute on the clock – couldn’t get into field-goal range. Fields had a really nice run for a big gain after being flushed from the pocket, but it was called back for a penalty.

Offensive star of the day: Justin Fields

Fields used his legs well and had several nice runs. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said he felt Fields was making good decisions.

Defense: C+

The secondary was mix and match with Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley sidelined. Cornerback Lamar Jackson was playing boundary corner with the first-team defense, while Tavon Young was at the nickel spot.

It was hard to get a good feel for the defense with so many guys out. Pass rusher Robert Quinn also missed practice.

Defensive star of the day: Tavon Young

With Gordon out, Young took over the nickel spot and played well. He had a nice pass break up in a red-zone situation against receiver Darnell Mooney.