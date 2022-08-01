2022 Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 1

LAKE FOREST – Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears’ offensive and defensive performances.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won’t make or break the season.

The Bears will be in pads for the first time on Tuesday and Wednesday before an off day Thursday.

Offense: C-

The offense continues to be a work in progress. Generally, over the week since camp began, quarterback Justin Fields has been forced to settle for a lot of check downs. Running back David Montgomery pulled in a lot of catches Monday. There were a couple snap issues with rookie center Doug Kramer, who has been seeing more reps since Lucas Patrick went out with a hand injury.

In two-minute drill, down by four points and needing a touchdown, Fields found Byron Pringle for a big gain across midfield. Safety Eddie Jackson likely would’ve hit Pringle pretty hard if they had been allowed to tackle. The drive ran out of time when Fields, from about the 20-yard line, ran across the line of scrimmage and threw a pass that would’ve drawn a penalty flag.

Offensive star of the day: Michael Schofield

The veteran offensive lineman played much more at right guard with the first-team offense Monday. The Bears had been slowly working Schofield in last week.

Defense: B-

There haven’t been a ton of takeaways, but on Monday the pass rush did a nice job of creating pressure. Fields would’ve been sacked at least once, maybe twice, on the two-minute drill drive.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson had a nice pass break up while guarding receiver Darnell Mooney in 11-on-11. Fields’ pass tipped off Johnson’s hand and flew high in the air. It landed in the hands of linebacker Joe Thomas for an interception.

Defensive star of the day: Al-Quadin Muhammad

Muhammad was disrupting the pocket during the two-minute drill and likely would’ve had one or two sacks.