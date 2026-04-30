NFL focuses on fate of Bears stadium as the legislative clock ticks

An aerial view of the Wolf Lake Memorial Park in the 2300 block of Calumet Avenue is a potential site of the new Chicago Bears stadium on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 in Hammond, Ind. (Scott Anderson)

The National Football League is closely following the Chicago Bears stadium saga as it winds its way through the Illinois General Assembly, officials indicated after a meeting on Wednesday.

The team is swithering between Arlington Heights and Northwest Indiana for its new den. On Tuesday, the Illinois Senate took up a crucial megaproject bill that would offer financial incentives for the Bears to build a stadium in the suburbs, potentially a deciding factor for the franchise.

The NFL’s stadium committee met virtually Wednesday morning with Bears Chairman George McCaskey and CEO Kevin Warren, who provided football executives with an update.

“There will be an additional follow-up committee meeting prior to a full ownership meeting with all 32 teams in Orlando on May 19 (and) 20,” Chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Daily Herald.

“It is anticipated the Bears’ stadium will be a topic of discussion.”

The General Assembly’s spring session is set to adjourn May 31.

ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin posted on X Wednesday that stadium committee members “expressed a need to move the process forward ‘expeditiously’” during the meeting.

She added sources told her the “committee also acknowledged the Illinois legislature needs to continue to work to move the process forward.”

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have signaled they need to thoroughly vet the controversial megaproject bill, which includes property tax breaks for the Bears.

Gov. JB Pritzker, the Bears and numerous senators have all opined that the legislation approved by the Illinois House April 22 needs tweaks.

However, Pritzker acknowledged Friday, “there is a need for speed here. We need to move somewhat expeditiously.”

The NFL’s focus on the iconic team’s relocation raises the stakes in what was already a fraught political moment for Illinois lawmakers, with thousands of Bears fans outraged at the prospect of losing “the pride and joy of Illinois” to the Hoosier State.

Indiana has offered up to $1 billion in public financing should the Bears chose to move to a site near Wolf Lake in Hammond.

The Illinois legislation expands beyond Chicagoland with implications for megaprojects across the state. Locally, it would provide property tax relief for the Bears to support a new stadium and additional redevelopment on the 326-acre former Arlington Park property.

The bill would allow megaproject developers to negotiate a payment in lieu of taxes directly with local taxing bodies such as schools. Half the revenue would be steered toward property tax rebates for people living in the megaproject area, as well as statewide property tax relief.

But ensuring all stakeholders are satisfied is proving to be a complex process even as pressure mounts for a timely vote.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260429/illinois-state-politics/nfl-focuses-on-fate-of-bears-stadium-as-the-legislative-clock-ticks/