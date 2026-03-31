NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: Chicago Bears need to find a solution in stadium search soon

An aerial view of the Lost Marsh Golf Course looking east toward Wolf Lake on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 in Hammond, Ind. (Scott Anderson)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants the Chicago Bears to find a solution to their stadium search sooner rather than later. He made the comments Tuesday at the league’s annual meetings in Phoenix.

“It’s really important that there come a resolution and it’s relatively soon,” Goodell said Tuesday in Phoenix. “It’s important. I’ve spoken to officials in Illinois. This is an important time to get this resolved sooner rather than later.”

The comments came as the Bears continue their search for a location to build a new stadium. The team is considering building a stadium on a 326-acre land that they own in Arlington Heights. It’s also considering building in Hammond, Indiana.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks about the Chicago Bears stadium situation. pic.twitter.com/jM5Fs5pZYU — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) March 31, 2026

It’s become an annual tradition at the league’s annual meeting for Goodell to answer a question about the Bears stadium. The franchise has been looking for a new stadium since it came to an agreement to buy the Arlington Heights property in 2021. It’s since turned into a search that went back to Chicago’s lakefront, back to Arlington Heights and now Northwest Indiana.

The search has had its fair share of twists since Goodell last spoke about it last year.

Indiana acted quickly after Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren opened up the team’s stadium search to include Northwest Indiana in December. Indiana lawmakers passed and signed a bill into law in February to incentive the Bears to move to Hammond just over the Illinois-Indiana border.

That quick action added some pressure for Illinois lawmakers, who didn’t make legislation that would allow the Bears to negotiate a property tax rate with local governments a priority last year. An Illinois House committee passed a Bears-backed megaproject legislation last month.

But it’s up in the air how much longer it will take to turn the bill into law as lawmakers in the House and Senate continue to negotiate.

Goodell would like the league’s charter franchise to have a solution soon.

“They’re focused on looking at the best resolution to a stadium,” Goodell said. “That’s an important element as you know to the success of a founding team.”

The Bears’ search for a new stadium comes after its current home, Soldier Field, was home to some thrilling games this season. Goodell was at the Bears’ Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers in January after he toured the team’s potential new stadium sites.The franchise’s lease at Soldier Field runs until 2033.

Although Goodell said the environment at Soldier Field on the lakefront is great, he understands why the Bears want a new home.

“They’re still playing in Soldier Field, which has a lot of great tradition,” Goodell said. “But as far advancements in technology and advancements in stadium for the fan experience, I would say it’s not at the top of the list there.”