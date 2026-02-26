Indiana Senate passes Chicago Bears stadium bill for Hammond, Indiana as Illinois advances mega project bill

An aerial view of the Lost Marsh Golf Course looking east toward Wolf Lake earlier this month in Hammond. (Scott Anderson)

Indiana put the finishing touches on its attempt to lure the Chicago Bears to move to northwest Indiana. The Indiana Senate approved an amended bill Thursday in order to potentially help the Bears build a stadium in Hammond.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 27 with a 45-4 vote. It would establish the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority, which could acquire and finance certain facilities and set the powers and duties of the stadium authority. Indiana lawmakers have said the Bears would build a stadium near Wolf Lake in Hammond if they move to Indiana.

The bill will now head to Indiana Gov. Mike Braun’s office for his signature in order for it to officially become law. A timeline for when that will take place is not set yet.

“I am pleased to see SEA 27 pass the Senate with bipartisan support. The widespread support of the bill in both chambers shows Indiana’s commitment to the Chicago Bears, and it presents us with an opportunity to further foster our working relationship with them. I look forward to continued conversations with the Bears’ leadership team as we work to bring the Bears to Indiana,” Indiana State Senator Ryan Mishler said.

Thursday was an expected result as Indiana tries to lure the Bears away from Illinois. The Senate originally wrote the bill in January, and the House passed an amended version on Tuesday. The Bears confirmed their interest in northwest Indiana when a House committee passed the bill last week but have not agreed to a deal with the state.

According to the bill, the state would put in roughly $1 billion into the stadium through different financing methods. Indiana will issue a bond to pay for the construction like it had for the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium, which will be paid off by a 12% admission tax and a specialized tax district surrounding the stadium.

Indiana lawmakers have said they’ll also need to renegotiate their lease with the Indiana Toll Road for infrastructure improvements around the area. There will also likely be taxes needed to be passed in both Lake and Porter counties to help foot the bill for construction.

The Bears have also committed to paying $2 billion toward the construction of a potential stadium.

Although there were some questions about the bill, Indiana state lawmakers praised the bill and its sponsor, Mishler, for putting it all together quickly.

“We should give the Bears a lot to think about,” State Senator Rick Niemeyer said.

Indiana State Senator Ryan Mishler speak inside Senate chambers in Indianapolis on Thursday. (Michal Dwojak)

The move comes as the Bears continue to negotiate with Illinois lawmakers on legislation that would keep the team in Illinois. The franchise is looking for tax certainty and on a 326-acre property that it owns in Arlington Heights, on the site of the former Arlington Park race course.

Illinois House lawmakers made the most progress they’ve had during the process on Thursday as well.

They moved a megaprojects bill that would give the Bears the ability to earn tax certainty by negotiating with local governments from the rules committee to the revenue committee on Thursday. The revenue committee passed the bill 13-7 but it has not yet gone up for a House floor vote. Illinois’ House is set to leave Springfield on Thursday and won’t return until March 18.

The measure would allow the Bears or any developer spending at least $500 million on a project statewide to negotiate tax payments directly with affected local governments. The latest proposal would expand the tax treatment to developers who invest $250 million and agree to hire 50 new full-time employees, or spend $100 million and hire 100 people.

It’s the latest wrinkle in what’s been a long process as the Bears search for a new stadium location.

The franchise originally agreed to buy the Arlington Heights site in 2021 and officially purchased it in 2023. The Bears shifted their focus to Chicago’s lakefront under team president and CEO Kevin Warren, but brought it back to Arlington Heights over the past couple of years.

Warren widened the team’s search for a stadium to include Northwest Indiana in December after he was told by Illinois lawmakers that the Bears’ bill wouldn’t be a priority in 2026.

The Bears happened to be in Indianapolis this week for the NFL’s annual Scouting Combine. Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson both met with reporters this week, but Warren and owner and chairman George McCaskey did not formally speak with reporters.

Neither was seen in the statehouse Thursday.