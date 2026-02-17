Chicago Bears to raise season ticket prices by 13.5% in 2026

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams makes a loop around the stadium slapping hands with fans to celebrate after their 22-16 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Watching quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on the lakefront at Soldier Field will come at a higher cost in 2026.

In a letter sent to Bears season ticket holders Tuesday, team president and CEO Kevin Warren announced that season ticket prices would go up by an average of 13.5% in 2026. Warren cited “detailed analysis and market research” as the reasoning for the increase.

The move comes after a memorable season for the Bears in head coach Ben Johnson’s first season. Chicago played in its first playoff game since 2020, won its first NFC North division title since 2018 and claimed its first playoff victory in 15 years.

The Bears will be raising season tickets a year after they increased prices by an average of 10% in 2025. The franchise also raised season ticket prices by an average of 8% ahead of the 2024 season.

Warren’s announcement came as the Bears are also in the sixth season of deciding where they want to build their next stadium. The Bears are negotiating with legislators from both Illinois and Indiana for sites in either Arlington Heights or Northwest Indiana. The team has a lease at Soldier Field through 2033.

The Bears will host nine regular season games at Soldier Field as well as one preseason game. They’ll host their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, as well as the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL will announce its schedule for the 2026 season during May.

“We embrace the challenge of playing first-place schedule, which will be one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL next season,” Warren said. “Fortunately, we have the best home-field advantage in the NFL, thanks to you. We look forward to creating more memories together.”