Chicago Bears to raise season ticket prices by 10% in 2025

The Chicago Bears take the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is ushering in a new era in 2025. And with it, the Bears are raising season ticket prices.

In a letter to season ticket holders Wednesday, team president and CEO Kevin Warren announced that season ticket prices would go up by an average of 10% in 2025.

In his letter, Warren stated that the Bears' decision was based on “market dynamics, industry trends and a strong home schedule.”

“While we did not reach our goals during the 2024 season, we are making clear, intentional, and strategic decisions to ensure our 2025 season meets the expectations of both our organization and our fans,” Warren said in the letter. “Our focus will remain the same – we must perform well on the football field, continue to build a world-class business operation, and break ground on a transformative stadium."

Warren also touted the team’s hiring of Johnson last month. He said the decision to hire Johnson would “positively impact this franchise for many years.”

The decision to raise season ticket prices comes one year after the Bears raised season ticket prices by an average of 8% ahead of the 2024 season.

The team has not finished better than third in the four-team NFC North since 2020. That season also marked the Bears' last playoff appearance.

In 2025, the Bears will host all three NFC North opponents, per usual: the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. They will also host regular season home games against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears will also host two preseason games at Soldier Field against opponents that have yet to be announced. The NFL typically releases the full schedule with dates and times in mid-May.

“Please know that your energy creates a home field advantage that is the best in sports,” Warren said in his letter to season ticket holders. “We need you to stand tall with our franchise and our players.”