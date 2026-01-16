‘We can’t fumble this’: Arlington Heights officials say legislation needed to keep the Bears in Illinois

Arlington Heights Mayor Jim Tinaglia urged lawmakers in a news conference on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, to pass megaproject legislation to keep the Bears from fleeing to Indiana. (Brian Hill)

As Indiana officials ramp up efforts to lure the Bears, officials in Arlington Heights Friday doubled down on trying to keep the team on this side of the state line.

Mayor Jim Tinaglia implored Illinois legislators to pass the Bears-backed megaproject bill that would clear the team’s path to building a $5 billion stadium and mixed-use entertainment district at the Arlington Park property.

But he warned that without the property tax break legislation, Illinois could soon be “out of the NFL business altogether.”

“If we do not give private developers the opportunity to negotiate a more reasonable yearly property tax rate here in Illinois, we simply will not see these types of once in a generation projects,” Tinaglia wrote in a two-page letter to legislators Friday. “We cannot fumble this opportunity.”

Tinaglia and other local leaders hosted a press conference Friday morning at village hall — entitled “Keep the Bears in Illinois” — as part of their renewed lobbying effort of Illinois lawmakers. Among those backing Tinaglia behind the village boardroom podium were members of labor unions who could benefit from construction jobs at the old racetrack site, and the superintendents of three local school districts who’ve agreed to lobby with village officials on behalf of the Bears project.

As they return to Springfield for the start of the General Assembly spring session this week, top leaders have signaled the Bears-friendly legislation wouldn’t be a top priority. The bill — which would allow the Bears to negotiate directly with affected taxing bodies to set long-term taxing structures — hasn’t moved since first iterations were drafted in late 2022.

Bears President/CEO Kevin Warren decried a lack of “legislative partnership” when he announced last month that the organization would expand its stadium search to Northwest Indiana.

On Thursday, two Indiana lawmakers introduced a bill that would create the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority to acquire land and issue bonds for a new stadium that would be leased to the Bears for at least 35 years.

During his State of the State address Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun touted his state’s business environment to entice the Bears.

“We are working hard to bring the Chicago Bears to the Hoosier state so they can really see what a great place is to have a business. We’ll work hard to do it. Let’s get it across the finish line,” Braun said.

On Friday, Tinaglia complained of “uncertainty” in Illinois law that has led the Bears to consider relocating across state lines.

Without enabling legislation, Tinaglia cited estimates that the Bears would be subject to an annual property tax bill of $100 million to $200 million at the fully developed 326-acre property in Arlington Heights.

He said the next highest tax bill for a private stadium in the country is $8 million at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — home to the Bears’ Sunday playoff opponent Los Angeles Rams.

“The Chicago Bears should not get special treatment just because they are ‘the Bears,’ but they shouldn’t have it held against them, either,” Tinaglia told lawmakers. “They should be treated the same as any other entity making such a massive investment that provides the jobs, revenues and economic activity that this project can provide.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260116/chicago-bears/we-cannot-fumble-this-opportunity-arlington-heights-officials-say-legislation-needed-to-keep-the/