Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze questionable against Rams in NFC divisional matchup

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears will be relatively healthy when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Soldier Field in their NFC divisional matchup.

The team had no major injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s game. Chicago ruled out cornerback Nick McCloud (groin) on Friday while wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) was ruled questionable for the game.

McCloud’s injury will impact the Bears’ secondary depth. He’s played an important role for the group after it dealt with various injuries throughout the season. But with cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion) being a full participant at practice throughout the week, the Bears will have all of their starters in their secondary for the first time this season.

Odunze, meanwhile, wasn’t concerned about his injury. He improved to a full participant Friday after being ruled limited earlier in the week and expected to play Sunday when he spoke with reporters earlier in the week.

Chicago also ruled Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back) questionable for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver DJ Moore (knee), left tackle Braxton Jones (knee), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion) and defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka were all full participants Friday and had no designation.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.