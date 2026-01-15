Chicago Bears injury report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns to practice

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson sacks New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson for a sack during their game earlier this season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to practice Thursday as the team got back on the field ahead of Sunday’s NFC divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

Gardner-Johnson (concussion) was a full participant in his first practice in over a week after he suffered his injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 18. He missed practice all of last week along with Saturday’s NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears listed Gardner-Johnson as a full participant Wednesday in an estimated report the team sent out since it didn’t practice that day.

Cornerback Nick McCloud (groin) would’ve missed his second straight practice Thursday. That would hamper the Bears’ secondary depth as the unit is set to have all of its starters available for the first time this season.

Wide receivers Rome Odunze (foot) and DJ Moore (knee) were both listed as limited for a second straight day. Moore has been nursing his injury over the past couple of weeks but has played while Odunze played in his first game in five weeks Saturday.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back) improved to a full participant Thursday after being listed as limited Wednesday. Left tackle Braxton Jones (knee), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion) and defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (concussion) were all listed as full participants for a second straight day.