Chicago Bears injury report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns in estimated report

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates with teammates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this season during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson would’ve returned to practice Wednesday, according to an estimated report the team released.

Gardner-Johnson (concussion) would’ve been cleared to be a full participant had the team practiced. Chicago held a walkthrough Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s NFC divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

His return would be a big boost to the Bears’ secondary as they will try to stop a talented Rams receiving corps. Gardner-Johnson missed Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers and practice all week after he suffered a concussion against the Detroit Lions in Week 18. It would allow Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to throw different looks with all of his defensive starters back in the secondary for the first time this season.

#Bears Injury Report



The Chicago Bears conducted a walk-thru on Wednesday, participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/OcoywwsTxV — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) January 14, 2026

Cornerback Nick McCloud (groin) would not have practiced Wednesday. Wide receivers DJ Moore (knee) and Rome Odunze (foot) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back) all would’ve been limited had the team practiced.

Left tackle Braxton Jones (knee), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion) and defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (concussion) all would’ve been full participants and could play a big role in the Bears’ depth against the Rams. Chicago will be without starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo and linebacker T.J. Edwards after they both sustained season-ending injuries against the Packers on Saturday.