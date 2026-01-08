Above all else, the Bears can’t let the Packers hang around on Saturday: Silvy

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (right) is congratulated by offensive tackle Darnell Wright (left) and guard Joe Thuney after throwing the game tying touchdown pass Saturday, December 20, 2025, during their game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

﻿It’s a classic movie rule…

Make sure the villain is dead; do not assume anything. Just when you think they’re done, they get up for another scare or claim more victims.

Take nothing for granted, make sure they are down, and most importantly OUT. If not, you will pay for it in the sequel.

This rivalry has been scary for Chicagoans for years. It’s been a blood bath, and even in seasons the Bears fight back, it’s never enough to knock out Green Bay.

In 2010, the Bears won at Soldier Field 20-17 early in the year, only for the Packers to clinch a wild card berth in the regular season finale and then upset the Bears in the NFC championship game.

In 2013, the Bears went into Lambeau and won in Week 9, only to have the Packers win in Chicago at the end of the year in a battle for the division crown.

The point of this is to explain that even in years the Bears were as good as Green Bay, if not better, they still ultimately found ways to lose. The DJ Moore walkoff touchdown last month was a highlight we’ll always celebrate, but it will lose its potency if you fail to eliminate the Packers on Saturday.

I don’t fear these Packers. This is all about the Bears.

I’ve argued for years that Aaron Rodgers never “owned” our team; the Bears have owned the Bears. Missteps and incompetence inside Halas Hall never allowed the Bears to have a chance.

Did you know that in that 2010 conference championship game, Rodgers didn’t throw a single TD pass and had two interceptions? Would it surprise you if I told you that Caleb Hanie had a better passer rating than Rodgers in that game?

In the 2013 game that decided the division, Rodgers added two more interceptions, and Jay Cutler had a better passer rating. Instead, the Bears’ defense failed to pick up a live ball, and they blew coverage on Randall Cobb’s game-winning TD.

In almost 125 minutes of football this season, the Bears have not held a lead against the Packers.

In the last two home games of the regular season, Ben Johnson’s team has gone scoreless in the first half.

On Saturday, Ben Johnson’s offense must come out with urgency and get back to playing physical football. After they dominated Philly and pushed around the Packers in the second half at Lambeau, the Bears have slowly gotten away from their identity.

Yes, Caleb Williams and the offense have had an incredible knack for the dramatic, but would it kill them to get off to a better start? The Bears haven’t opened a game with an offensive TD drive since early November against Cincinnati.

Playing your best football at the end of the game is a terrific trait to have. It shows me that the greater the pressure, the better the offense performs. Yet, that mentality can get you beat early, just like against Detroit and weeks ago in Green Bay.

We know who this Bears defense is. Sure, we can ask Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter for a more consistent pass rush, or Jaylon Johnson to show an interest in making a tackle rather than faking it, or Andrew Billings to not jump offsides. But let’s face it, if the Bears are going to do anything this postseason, it will be up to the offense.

Caleb can’t just ease into the game, and Johnson can’t get too cute with his play calling, let ultimate winner Joe Thuney and his crew create holes and run all over the Packers. The Bears officially won the division when the Ravens rushed for more than 300 yards against Green Bay two weeks ago.

There’s nothing that the Packers do or have in their arsenal that scares me. It’s the history that is frightening. Do not leave this to chance or the final minutes; take it from them decisively. The villain must be taken out, and the Monsters of the Midway need to record a true knock-out.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.