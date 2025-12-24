Chicago Bears injury report: Luther Burden III returns, Rome Odunze still out

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III takes a screen pass for good yardage during their game against the Cleveland Browns earlier this month at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears got some good injury news Wednesday as they practiced in preparation for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Luther Burden III (ankle) returned to practice for the first time in over a week in limited fashion.

Burden had missed Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the second of his rookie season. He hadn’t practiced all week after suffering his injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) continued to miss practice. It’s now the second straight week Odunze missed practice after he re-aggravated his foot injury before the Browns game. Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Tuesday that he remained hopeful Odunze will still make an impact with the team this season.

Chicago did miss some more players as an illness went through the team. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay, linebacker D’Marco Jackson and cornerback Nick McCloud were all out because of illness. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (glute) and left guard Joe Thuney (rest) all missed practice as well.

Safety Kevin Byard, center Drew Dalman (ankle/hand), cornerbacks C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) and Nahshon Wright (hamstring), running back Travis Homer (ankle) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) were all limited Wednesday.

Rookie offensive lineman Luke Newman (foot) returned to the practice field for the first time Wednesday in limited after the team opened his 21-day practice window to come off injured reserve Tuesday. Newman had been out with his injury since Week 12.