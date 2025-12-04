Shaw Local

Chicago Bears’ Nahshon Wright named November NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates his fumble recovery with safety Jonathan Owens (36) during the second half of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates his fumble recovery with safety Jonathan Owens (36) during the second half of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of November on Thursday.

The honor comes after a big month for Wright. He led the NFL with five takeaways with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Wright’s five takeaways was the most by a defender in the month of November since 2015 and the most by a Bears defender since 2007 when Hall-of-Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher did it.

It’s been an impressive season for Wright, whom the Bears signed over the offseason without much fanfare. Wright stepped up at the start of the season as cornerback Jaylon Johnson missed most of the season because of injury. He’s tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions, which is a career-high.

Wright became the 10th Bears defender to win the awards in its history and just the fourth defensive back to do so.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.