Chicago Bears’ Jaquan Brisker active against Vikings in Week 11

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker walks on the field before his team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker will be active Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Bears listed Brisker as questionable for the game Friday after he returned to practice in limited fashion for the first time. He had missed practice up to that point with a back injury that he suffered against the New York Giants in Week 10. Brisker told reporters Friday that he planned to play Sunday.

Chicago also didn’t activate cornerback Jaylon Johnson off injured reserve before Sunday’s game, who will be active. The team listed him as questionable Friday after it opened his 21-day practice window to come off injured reserve the same day. It wasn’t likely that he would’ve played after being limited in one practice.

The Bears also announced that linebacker T.J. Edwards, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, cornerback Jaylon Jones, defensive tackle Chris Williams and quarterback Case Keenum will be inactive agains the Vikings.

Minnesota announced that linebackers Chaz Chambliss and Jonathan Greenard, tackle Walter Rouse, tight end Ben Sims and and defensive lineman Elijah Williams will be inactive Sunday.