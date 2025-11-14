Chicago Bears injury report: Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Johnson questionable against Vikings

Chicago Bears cornerback Nick McCloud, left, and safety Jaquan Brisker celebrate Brisker's interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

The Chicago Bears secondary could be healthier than expected Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (back) returned to practice Friday for the first time this week in limited fashion and was ruled questionable for Sunday’s game. Brisker hurt his back Sunday against the New York Giants when he broke up a pass attempt on fourth down. He left the game but then returned to play before missing practice for most of this week.

Chicago star cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) also returned to practice in limited fashion Friday. The return came after the Bears opened Johnson’s 21-day practice window to be activated off injured reserve. The Bears listed Johnson as questionable for Sunday’s game, though it’s unlikely he’ll play having gone through one practice.

It wasn’t all good news for the Bears defense, however. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) missed practice once again Friday and was ruled out. Sunday would be Edwards’ second consecutive missed game since he broke his hand and had surgery to repair it. Wide receiver Jahdae Walker (concussion) will also miss his second straight game.

The rest of the injury news was good. Left guard Joe Thuney (rest), wide receivers DJ Moore (shoulder) and Rome Odunze (ankle), cornerback Josh Blackwell (concussion), safety Kevin Byard (rest), linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (knee), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest), tight end Cole Kmet (back), defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) were all full participants and had no designation for Sunday’s game.

Robinson’s return will provide a major boost for an injured defensive line. He missed the past three games after he injured himself on the opening kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.