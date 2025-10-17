Chicago Bears injury report: Kicker Cairo Santos ruled out for Saints game

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (8) warms up before a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears last month in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

The Chicago Bears will be without their starting kicker Cairo Santos for a second straight game Sunday when they host the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.

Santos (right thigh) missed practice all week and was ruled out for Sunday’s game. He also missed Monday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The injury means that Jake Moody will be the team’s kicker for a second straight game. Moody had a good debut with the Bears after the San Francisco 49ers released him after one game. He made four of his five field goal attempts, including a game-winner as time expired.

Moody and the Bears will face more inclement weather at Soldier Field on Sunday. The forecast predicts there will be rain and strong winds. Bears head coach Ben Johnson was confident his coaching staff and Santos would get Moody ready.

“We’re doing everything that we can think of to get Jake ready so, I think [special teams coach] Coach [Richard] Hightower does a great job of making sure we turn over every stone to make sure we’re exhausting every avenue so that all of our players are ready,” Johnson said.

Starting running back D’Andre Swift (groin) was limited for a second straight practice and ruled as questionable for Sunday. Swift told reporters Friday that the injury happened during Monday’s game but that he’ll be ready to play against the Saints.

The Bears will look for another big performance out of Swift after he put up a season-high 108 rushing yards against the Commanders. They’ll need him with forecasted rain.

“I can’t wait,” Swift said. “Another opportunity against a good opponent coming in. Try to stay on the track that we’re on. Just another opportunity.”

Linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion) was also ruled out for Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), defensive end Austin Booker (knee), running back Travis Homer (calf) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) were all limited and listed as questionable.

Friday was the first time Jarrett practiced in a few weeks. He missed the last two games and said it was a coach’s decision whether he’ll make his return against the Saints. But he was excited to get back on the field.

“Man it felt amazing to be back on the practice field,” Jarrett said. “And so I’m excited to continue to get better, work on my craft and do I gotta do.”

Starting right guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) and wide receiver DJ Moore (hip/groin) were both full participants Friday and had no designation. Friday was a big improvement for Moore, who was limited Thursday after his injury forced him to stay in the D.C. area after the team’s win Monday.

Johnson said there’s a chance Moore could play Sunday.

“Potentially, yeah,” Johnson said. “Yeah. Every day right now, I feel like there was a case last week coming off the bye, and same thing this week, each day we’re getting more clarity on who’s going to be available for the game. And so hopefully – yeah, not hopefully – we should have a good idea here after today and see what that looks like. Only two days of practice, so we have limited sample size this week.”