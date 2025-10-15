Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore, Cairo Santos miss practice in estimated report

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) stiff arms Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

The Chicago Bears were without five players during a walkthrough Wednesday.

Wide receiver DJ Moore (hip/groin), right guard Jonah Jackson (ankle), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) and linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion) all would’ve not practiced Wednesday in an estimated injury report. The team should be back on the practice field Thursday as they have a short week after Monday night’s win over the Washington Commanders.

Moore stayed in the D.C. area and didn’t fly back with the team after Monday’s win because of his injury. Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Tuesday that Moore’s considered day-to-day and didn’t disclose more about the injury, calling it personal.

#Bears Wednesday Injury Report.



The Bears held a walk-thru on Wednesday, participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/SUwJWlTott — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 15, 2025

Santos and Jarrett continued to miss practice with their respective injuries. Jarrett missed the last two games while Santos was gone Monday, giving kicker Jake Moody an opportunity to be the hero when he knocked in the game-winning field goal. Johnson said Wednesday that Santos will be the team’s kicker once he comes back from his injury.

Defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and running back Travis Homer (calf) both would’ve been full participants Wednesday. The Bears opened their 21-day practice windows last week to come off injured reserve but didn’t activate either player for Monday’s game.