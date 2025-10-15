Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore, Cairo Santos miss practice in estimated report

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) stiff arms Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) stiff arms Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears were without five players during a walkthrough Wednesday.

Wide receiver DJ Moore (hip/groin), right guard Jonah Jackson (ankle), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) and linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion) all would’ve not practiced Wednesday in an estimated injury report. The team should be back on the practice field Thursday as they have a short week after Monday night’s win over the Washington Commanders.

Moore stayed in the D.C. area and didn’t fly back with the team after Monday’s win because of his injury. Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Tuesday that Moore’s considered day-to-day and didn’t disclose more about the injury, calling it personal.

Santos and Jarrett continued to miss practice with their respective injuries. Jarrett missed the last two games while Santos was gone Monday, giving kicker Jake Moody an opportunity to be the hero when he knocked in the game-winning field goal. Johnson said Wednesday that Santos will be the team’s kicker once he comes back from his injury.

Defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and running back Travis Homer (calf) both would’ve been full participants Wednesday. The Bears opened their 21-day practice windows last week to come off injured reserve but didn’t activate either player for Monday’s game.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesBen JohnsonDJ MooreShaw Local Front Headlines
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.