Caleb Williams, Bears ‘couldn’t care less’ about broadcast comments, including Troy Aikman’s

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams runs with the ball during the first half against the Washington Commanders on Monday in Landover, Maryland. (Nick Wass/AP)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said he was having fun with a recent Instagram post related to ESPN broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

Williams shared a post Tuesday that included 14 photos with the caption “Nations Cap good being back! ‘It was lucky’ - TA ‘Whooptie Doo’” with two laughing face emojis at the end. The post came after his team’s 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

It also came after a night where many Bears fans felt Aikman was overly critical of Williams during Monday Night Football broadcast. The “it was lucky” part of the caption was a quote from Aikman where he called a 55-yard touchdown pass to running back D’Andre Swift in the fourth quarter “lucky.”

But Williams said he meant no ill will when he sent out the post.

“It’s fun,” Williams said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Wednesday. “Fun trolls. I was messing around. Yeah, D’Andre made a great play and obviously he had some stuff to say about us or me and, I mean, we came out victorious in the end. Made a little fun moment of it. That was about it.”

The Swift comment was just one of a few Aikman made Monday night that left some wondering why it seemed like he was more critical of Williams compared to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Aikman also pointed out moments during Monday’s game where Williams failed to complete what seemed like easy completions as well as a deep pass attempt to wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Monday was hardly Williams’ best performance of the season. He completed 58.6% of his passes for 252 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. But Williams made enough plays to win Monday, including on a game-winning drive on the Bears’ final possession for a second straight game.

Williams said he didn’t get a chance to meet with Aikman before Monday’s broadcast because of scheduling conflicts last week. He tried to reach out to Aikman the day after but the two never connected.

But like he has all with all criticism he’s faced since the Bears drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick last year, Williams didn’t put too much stock in the comments, both good and bad.

“I [couldn’t] care less,” Williams said. “That’s kinda how … I think I’ve said multiple times over my time being here, fair, not, life isn’t fair. People are going to say what they have to say. We win, we lose, people have stuff to say. It was lucky, it was not lucky. People have stuff to say. Have a bad game, have a good game, people have stuff to say. It doesn’t matter. We’re only worried about what’s going on here within this building and with these guys. That’s all I can say about that."

Bears Commanders Football Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson directs his team during the first half Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Bears head coach Ben Johnson approached Aikman’s comments by joking about them when he joined ESPN Chicago on Tuesday. Johnson said that he heard the commentary Tuesday morning when his kids were watching the second half, saying that “a few people weren’t particularly pleased with how we are winning right now.”

When reporters asked him about the commentary on Tuesday, Johnson first joked that he had the game on mute.

“You want respect in this league, you got to go earn it,” Johnson said. “That’s where we’re at right now. We need to go earn that respect from not only the rest of the teams in the NFL but everybody. That’s where we are.”

Johnson’s players echoed that point when asked more about Aikman’s comments. Williams said that as long as the commentary doesn’t affect the team negatively, the Bears could use the it as motivation as they get ready to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

The Bears face a good opportunity to build more momentum after back-to-back last minute wins. They’re more focused on that then worrying about what’s been said outside Halas Hall.

“I think it’s one of those things to where you’ve got to go out there and show what you can do every single week,” linebacker T.J. Edwards said. “I think it’s (that) you go out there and play really well, there’s going to be someone who’s going to find something wrong that it wasn’t that good, or, you know, you lose. So they love you and they hate you. So for me, it kind of is what it is. And I think as a unit and as a group, we’ve done a really good job of kind of blocking all that stuff out and going out there and prove it on Sunday.”