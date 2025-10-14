5 big takeaways from Chicago Bears’ last-minute win over the Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) gets away from Washington Commanders defensive end Jacob Martin (55) during their game Monday in Landover, Maryland. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

The Chicago Bears got their revenge Monday night. A year after they lost to the Washington Commanders on a last-second Hail Mary loss, the Bears pulled off their own heroics when kicker Jake Moody made a game-winning 38-yard field goal as time expired.

It felt like a big moment for Bears head coach Ben Johnson, quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the team. Monday seemed like another moment where the Bears would let a game they mostly controlled fall from their grasp. Instead, they put together a last-minute game-winning drive to walk off the Commanders.

Here are the five big takeaways from a thrilling win on the road.

D’Andre Swift’s big moment

Bears running back D’Andre Swift had been frustrated through the first four games of the season. Swift felt like he ran the ball well. But he wasn’t getting the results he wanted.

Those results finally came through Monday night. Swift came up with big plays both as a rusher and a pass-catcher.

He got his running going by following the blocking from his linemen, who created plenty of holes throughout the night. Swift came up with big runs to help the Bears move the ball down the field in the final minute to set up the last-second game-winning field goal. He ran for a season-high 108 yards on 14 carries.

But Swift’s role as a receiver changed Monday’s game. Chicago faced third down and trailed 24-16 with over 10 minutes left in the game when a play went wrong. Williams adjusted during the play and dumped the ball to Swift, who took it down the sideline for 55 yards to get his team back within two.

“He was huge,” Johnson said. “This is the best, efficient we’ve run the ball all year. I really felt an attitude with him. He did a great job finding a little crease and stepping on the gas.”

Jake Moody steps right in

Kicker Jake Moody was forced to step in late Monday night for Cairo Santos as he continued to battle a right thigh injury. Moody came through for the Bears when they needed him the most.

Moody knocked in a 38-yard field goal as time expired to help the Bears pick up a win. He opened up a good night when he knocked in a 47-yard field goal on the Bears’ opening possession and then made a 48-yard field goal. Moody had his third attempt blocked at the start of the fourth quarter.

The last-minute addition came after Moody was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad earlier Monday and Santos was ruled inactive. Chicago added Moody to its practice squad earlier in the season after the San Francisco 49ers waived him after one game.

The Bears had worked with both kickers throughout the week before the coaching staff decided Santos couldn’t go. Johnson had confidence Moody could succeed in the moment.

“He’s made big kicks in big games over the course of his career so far,” Johnson said. “None of it was surprising.”

Bears Commanders Football Chicago Bears cornerback Nick McCloud, left, and safety Jaquan Brisker celebrate Brisker's interception during their game against the Washington Commanders on Monday in Landover, Maryland. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

More defensive turnovers

The Bears defense carried over its hot stretch of forcing turnovers after the bye week. It also did it without creating much pressure.

Safety Jaquan Brisker intercepted his first of the season and stopped the Commanders from scoring on their opening drive. Brisker read Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels perfectly and stepped in front of a pass that was heading toward the end zone.

Defensive end Montez Sweat then made an impact in his second game against his former team. Sweat forced a fumble in Washington territory that was recovered by linebacker T.J. Edwards. Chicago turned the turnovers into points and knocked in two field goals.

Then cornerback Nahshon Wright picked up the biggest turnover of the game when he recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning drive.

The Bears forced multiple turnovers in a game for a third time this season and a third straight game. They did it without creating much pressure on Daniels. Chicago ended the game with two sacks and two quarterback hits.

“It’s just huge for us,” safety Kevin Byard said. “That’s something that we just preach, ball to ball to ball. Shout out to the coaches. Obviously, [Bears defensive backs and defensive pass game coordinator] Al [Harris] always put it on the front of our mind. So yeah, just big time for our need to do those turnovers.”

Failing to convert

Chicago made things harder than it needed for itself Monday. The Bears left some points on the board because of some self-inflicted mistakes and failure to execute in key downs.

Other than the game-winning drive, Chicago failed to execute in critical down. The Bears ended the game 3-of-10 on third down and missed on their lone attempt on fourth down. They also committed nine penalties for 84 yards.

A key penalty in the third quarter also took away a touchdown. It appeared as if wide receiver Rome Odunze made an impressive catch in the end zone to give the Bears a two-possession lead. But left tackle Theo Benedet, who made his first start at the spot, was ruled to be lined off the line of scrimmage and brought the score back.

“It was not our cleanest game,” Johnson said. “We made a number of mistakes and the penalties were an issue, but once again our team was resilient and found a way to win.”

Moving on from last year

Monday night felt like an important win.

For most of the week, the Bears downplayed returning to Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, to play the Commanders. They didn’t want to talk much about the Hail Mary play anymore with a new coaching staff.

But Monday night added a new memory for Williams and his teammates. Last year’s loss might never leave their thoughts. But neither will what they accomplished Monday night.

“I don’t think any of those memories necessarily go away, good or bad,” Williams said. “I think you move on from it, but it doesn’t necessarily fully go away. Being to have this good moment is great, but we have got a big game coming up this week, so we got to move on again.”