Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland inactive for Week 4 matchup against Raiders

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch over Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Jack Sanborn on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch over Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland will miss Sunday’s game at the Las Vegas Raiders after being listed as inactive.

Loveland, the Bears’ first-round draft pick from this year, exited Chicago’s Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hip injury. He returned to practice for the first time Friday in a limited fashion and was ruled questionable. Chicago elevated tight end Stephen Carlson from the practice squad Saturday.

The Bears will be without a few more starters Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) returned to practice for the first time in a few weeks Friday in a limited fashion and was ruled questionable. But he’ll be inactive for a fourth straight game.

Chicago will also be without starting right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow), starting linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), quarterback Case Keenum and defensive tackle Chris Williams, who were all announced inactive.

Las Vegas announced that running back Zamir White, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, tackle Charles Grant, guard Caleb Rogers, tight end Michael Mayer, defensive lineman Leki Fotu and defensive tackle Tonika Hemingway were all inactive for Sunday’s game.

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.