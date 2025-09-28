Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland inactive for Week 4 matchup against Raiders

Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland will miss Sunday’s game at the Las Vegas Raiders after being listed as inactive.

Loveland, the Bears’ first-round draft pick from this year, exited Chicago’s Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hip injury. He returned to practice for the first time Friday in a limited fashion and was ruled questionable. Chicago elevated tight end Stephen Carlson from the practice squad Saturday.

The Bears will be without a few more starters Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) returned to practice for the first time in a few weeks Friday in a limited fashion and was ruled questionable. But he’ll be inactive for a fourth straight game.

Chicago will also be without starting right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow), starting linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), quarterback Case Keenum and defensive tackle Chris Williams, who were all announced inactive.

Las Vegas announced that running back Zamir White, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, tackle Charles Grant, guard Caleb Rogers, tight end Michael Mayer, defensive lineman Leki Fotu and defensive tackle Tonika Hemingway were all inactive for Sunday’s game.