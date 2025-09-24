Chicago Bears injury report: Colston Loveland, Darnell Wright miss practice Wednesday

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch over Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn on Sunday at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland and starting right tackle Darnell Wright both missed practice and led a group of five players who didn’t participate Wednesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Both Loveland and Wright missed practice after they left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with an injury. Loveland (hip), this year’s first-round pick, had been the focal point in head coach Ben Johnson’s game plan before the injury, earning the game’s first target. Loveland caught one pass for 31 yards off three targets.

Wright (elbow), the team’s 2023 first-round pick, left Sunday’s game but returned later on.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), cornerbacks Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) also didn’t practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring), tight end Cole Kmet (groin) and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) were all limited Wednesday. Linebacker D’Marco Jackson (hamstring) was a full participant.