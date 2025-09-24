Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: Colston Loveland, Darnell Wright miss practice Wednesday

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch over Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Jack Sanborn on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch over Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn on Sunday at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland and starting right tackle Darnell Wright both missed practice and led a group of five players who didn’t participate Wednesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Both Loveland and Wright missed practice after they left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with an injury. Loveland (hip), this year’s first-round pick, had been the focal point in head coach Ben Johnson’s game plan before the injury, earning the game’s first target. Loveland caught one pass for 31 yards off three targets.

Wright (elbow), the team’s 2023 first-round pick, left Sunday’s game but returned later on.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), cornerbacks Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) also didn’t practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring), tight end Cole Kmet (groin) and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) were all limited Wednesday. Linebacker D’Marco Jackson (hamstring) was a full participant.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesColston LovelandBen JohnsonDarnell WrightD'Andre SwiftCole Kmet
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.