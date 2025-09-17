Chicago Bears injury report: T.J. Edwards, Kyler Gordon, Grady Jarrett all miss practice

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

The Chicago Bears continued to battle injuries to their defense when they returned to practice Wednesday.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), cornerbacks Kyler Gordon (hamstring), Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) all didn’t practice Wednesday. Gordon has missed both games so far this season while Edwards and Johnson each missed the opener and left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Edwards and Gordon were considered week-to-week while the timeline for Jaylon’s injury hasn’t been decided yet.

“The extent, I don’t know,” Ben told reporters at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Wednesday. “I don’t see him being out there here this week, and hopefully we’ll have some clarity here in the near future.”

Running back D’Andre Swift (quad) was added to the injury report Wednesday and limited. Offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (elbow), linebacker D’Marco Jackson (hamstring) and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) were all limited too.