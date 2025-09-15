5 big takeaways from Chicago Bears’ blowout loss to the Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) runs past Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) for a touchdown during the first half of Sunday's game in Detroit. (Ryan Sun/AP)

Sunday afternoon wasn’t a happy homecoming for Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson returned to Ford Field to Detroit for the first time since the Bears hired the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. Detroit welcomed him back with endless boos throughout the day and a 52-21 blowout loss.

The Bears saw just how far they are from being a contender Sunday. The offense failed to sustain drives in a tough environment while the defense had no answers for any of the Lions’ playmakers.

Here are the five big takeaways from another disappointing loss.

Defense has no answers

Some around the NFL wondered whether the Lions’ offense had truly taken a step back with the departure of Johnson after a tough season-opening showing against the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, the Lions showed they’re just fine.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff knifed through the Bears defense from the first drive and the Lions scored points on eight of their 12 drives. Goff finished with 334 passing yards while wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams each finished with over 100 receiving yards.

With little pressure for much of the game, Goff had plenty of time to find his playmakers whether in the middle or with long shots down the field. The Bears failed to sack Goff and finished with four quarterback hits. That lack of pressure allowed Goff to pick on Chicago’s secondary, primarily cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

“Anytime you see guys running wide open is usually either a miscommunication or a breakdown down in the coverage and things like that,” safety Kevin Byard said. “So we just didn’t play well at all today on any phase, embarrassing loss. It’s a look in the mirror game, for sure. I think we often play better and it was just not the performance you want to put out there.”

Bears defensive injuries didn’t help. Chicago played without cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) for a second straight while cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) and linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) both left Sunday’s game with injuries and didn’t come back.

Going for it with nothing to show

Johnson picked up Detroit head coach Dan Campbell’s aggressive mentality during his time with the Lions and brought it to Chicago. He hasn’t had the same success two games into his time with the Bears.

The first bold move came in the second quarter.

Johnson decided to go for it on fourth and 1 from the Bears’ own 37-yard line trailing 14-7. After quarterback Caleb Williams failed to pick up a yard on a designed run on the previous play, the Lions stopped him once again on a fourth-down run. Detroit missed a field goal on its next possession.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in them when it becomes a third and 1 that we can get a first down in two plays,” Ben Johnson told reporters after.

Johnson then decided to go for it again in the third quarter trailing 31-14. Chicago faced fourth and 5 from its own 46 and Williams’ pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus was tipped and fell incomplete. The Lions went on to score a touchdown on their next drive.

Johnson is now 0-for-3 on fourth downs in two games.

Bears Lions Football Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs past Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during the second half of Sunday's game in Detroit. (Ryan Sun/AP)

More undisciplined play

The Bears started the season by committing 12 penalties for 127 yards against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. Although the numbers weren’t as high Sunday, they had the same negative impact once again.

Chicago committed eight penalties for 50 yards on Sunday. That included two false start penalties by running back D’Andre Swift and right tackle Darnell Wright as well as a holding penalty on center Drew Dalman. The Bears also had a holding call on right guard Jonah Jackson that was declined.

Those penalties played a role in a momentum shift for the Lions in the second quarter. Chicago trailed 14-7 when it moved the ball down to the Detroit 41-yard line when Dalman was called for a holding penalty. Left tackle Braxton Jones committed a face mask penalty before Williams scrambled and threw an interception.

Detroit drove down the field on its next drive and scored a touchdown.

“Nobody’s trying to commit a penalty, it happens,” Jackson said. “Some people see things. We were calling out holding on their side. They didn’t get any of the calls. So you know, it is what it is. You control what you control, keep moving forward and just keep doing your job.”

Rome Odunze’s career day

There were some bright spots Sunday despite the blowout loss. One of them was a young playmaker on the Bears offense.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze proved once again Sunday that he’s ready to take a big step in his second season. After a strong opening game against the Vikings, Odunze came up with big catches once again Sunday as he and Williams continued to be their rapport.

Odunze caught a career-high 128 receiving yards and career-high seven receptions off 11 targets with two touchdowns. He took a short pass and ran it out 28 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter before making a nice move to get open near the goal line in the second quarter.

Odunze wasn’t in a mood to celebrate after the game. But these types of developments are what the Bears will be watching this season.

“Individually, I was able to make some plays, but at the end of the day, I want to win football games,” Odunze said. “Going down with this one definitely hurts.”

Big response

The Bears offense faced a tall task during its first possession of the game. Detroit marched down the field with ease to score a touchdown and the crowd noise inside Ford Field was deafening as Chicago prepared to take its first snap.

Williams and the Bears responded with a crowd-quieting drive of their own. After it seemed like the offense would be stymied by the crowd noise, Swift gave his team momentum when he rushed for 20 yards on first and 15.

Williams found a wide receiver DJ Moore for an 18-yard pass before eventually scoring on Odunze’s first touchdown.

The touchdown reversed a trend from last season. Chicago has now scored an offensive touchdown on its opening drive in its first two games of the year. The Bears failed to do that at all last year.