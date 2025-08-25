Tracking the Chicago Bears’ 2025 53-man roster ahead of NFL cutdown deadline

Chicago Bears wide receiver Samori Toure avoids the tackle of Miami Dolphins linebacker Dequan Jackson during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago earlier this month. (Mark Busch)

The preseason games are over, and now the Chicago Bears will have to make some tough choices as training camp comes to an end.

General manager Ryan Poles, head coach Ben Johnson and their staffs will have to decide which players to keep on their 53-man roster. They’ll need to cut down their roster down from 90 players before the NFL’s 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

Here are the latest roster moves the Bears have made to reach Tuesday’s deadline. Check back in for all the latest moves over the next day.

Monday

The Bears reportedly made their first cut of the day Monday morning by waiving tight end Joel Wilson. KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson was the first to report that Wilson was waived by the team.

Wilson signed with the Bears’ practice squad in October and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. He caught 11 passes for 85 yards during the preseason, including a touchdown in Friday’s last-second win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The offense now has four tight ends left on the roster: Cole Kmet, rookie Colston Loveland, Durham Smythe and Stephen Carlson. The team is likely to keep three tight ends on the active roster.

Sunday

The team started its roster cutdown Sunday by waiving six players.

The Bears released linebacker Swayze Bozeman, offensive lineman Chris Glaser, tight end Thomas Gordon, safety Mark Perry, wide receiver Samori Toure and cornerback Jeremiah Walker.

They also officially placed cornerback Terell Smith on the reserve/injured list after he suffered a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills that will keep him out for the whole season.