Chicago Bears reportedly extend quarterback Tyson Bagent to two-year, $10 million deal

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent throws a pass during their preseason game against the Miami Dolphins earlier this month at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears have secured their quarterback room for their next few seasons. The team reportedly signed backup quarterback Tyson Bagent to a two-year, $10 million extension Wednesday. CHGO was first to report the extension.

Bagent has made quite the climb since joining the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Shepard University in 2023. Over the past two seasons, Bagent has shown that he can be a dependable backup who can make plays with his arms and legs.

He’s played in nine games over two seasons, including starting four during his rookie season. Bagent has completed 66.2% of his passes during that span, throwing for 870 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

The extension came after Bagent proved that he understands and can be comfortable in new head coach Ben Johnson’s offense. He had two strong showings in both preseason games, leaving the Bears encouraged that he can run the show in case something happens to starting quarterback Caleb Williams.

“Man, he’s been phenomenal,” Johnson said earlier during camp. “I mean, he’s smart as a whip. Appreciate the seriousness and intent that he brings every time he walks into a room. Meeting room, walk-through, it doesn’t matter. He’s locked in. He’s focused. I think his teammates feel that from him.

“Love the fact, you know, he’ll throw the ball and he keeps working through his progressions just so it goes home with exactly where everyone’s going to be in case he had to move on. I think he’s taken this seriously. He’s preparing the right way. And I couldn’t be more thrilled that he’s here with us.”