Most important Chicago Bears in 2025: No. 3 DJ Moore

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore takes the ball down to the Minnesota 2 yard-line as he is tackled by a host of Minnesota Viking defenders during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Moore will try to have a bounce-back season this fall under new head coach Ben Johnson. (Mark Busch)

The wait is almost over. The Bears will return to the practice field on July 23 when they hold their first training camp practice under new head coach Ben Johnson.

Over two weeks, Shaw Local is counting down the top-10 most important Bears heading into the 2025 season. Importance is obviously subjective. But for our purposes, it comes down to these questions:

Are the Bears worse off without the player? Does the player have untapped potential or past greatness to live up to? Is his story going to be one fans follow closely this season?

The best player on the team isn’t always the most important, but he certainly can be.

Here’s a look at No. 3 on the list. Check back the rest of the week to see the top-10 most important Bears.

No. 3 DJ Moore

Position: Wide receiver

Experience: Eighth season

Looking back: DJ Moore will always be associated with one of the biggest moves Ryan Poles made as Bears general manager. Poles insisted the Carolina Panthers include Moore in the 2023 trade where the Bears acquired numerous draft picks for the 2023 draft’s No. 1 overall pick. The Bears used the picks to draft right tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Luther Burden III.

Moore instantly became a playmaker for the Bears in 2023. He caught 96 passes for a career-high 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns and played in all 17 games. It was the fourth-highest single-season receiving yardage total for a Bears player in the organization’s history.

But there was a drop-off in Moore’s second season. Moore finished with a career-high 98 receptions but finished with a career-low 9.9 yards per reception. He ended the season with 966 receiving yards, which was the third time in his career he failed to get over 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

There were multiple reasons for the decrease in performance. Williams struggled to find Moore while he was open at times, especially when he faced pressure. The play calling by former offensive coordinator Shane Waldrons wasn’t always the best, either. Moore also faced criticism for his body language during the 5-12 season as well.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore follows his blockers during their game last season against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field in Chicago. Moore should be the Bears' top target this fall. (Mark Busch)

Looking ahead: There are usually a lot of players looking to have a bounce-back season after going 5-12 the previous year. But Moore will try to prove that he can be a difference-maker for a winning team. Moore has never played on a winning team in his career.

Playing in Johnson’s offense should give him a good chance to just do that. Johnson became one of the top head coaching candidates over the past few offseasons because of his play calling as the Detroit Lions’ play caller. Over three seasons, Johnson found different ways to use his players’ talents to benefit his offense.

Moore has a toolbox of talents to offer. He’s proven to be a deep-ball threat with his route-running abilities. But Moore’s knack to pick up yards after a catch, especially on screens, has made him difficult to stop.

“He’s done it, in terms of he has played the position over and over again,” Bears assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said during the offseason. “He’s a veteran, he is the guy that we can get the ball to in a lot of different ways. I just see him in a lot of ways. A lot of times, he’s catching these screens, but he can run routes. He can come inside and do some things, too. I’m excited about that.”

Moore will benefit from not being the only playmaker on the roster. Wide receivers Rome Odunze, Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus will all be threats in various ways for defenses to keep an eye on. Johnson is also expected to use tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland as targets as well.

Most importantly, Williams should have more time to find his No. 1 wide receiver. Poles spent the offseason revamping the offensive line after he was sacked a team-record 68 times last season.

If Williams and Moore can build their chemistry early in Johnson’s offense, Moore should have a chance to make an impact for a team pushing for a playoff spot.