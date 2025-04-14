Here’s who analysts believe Chicago Bears will select less than two weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Combine Football Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis in March. Banks Jr. could be an option for the Chicago Bears in this month's draft. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

The wait is almost over. In less than two weeks, the debates will end and the Bears will make their first selection in this year’s draft.

There’s not a lot of certainty with which direction general manager Ryan Poles will go with the No. 10 overall pick. Poles could continue to bolster either the offensive or defensive line after making some key trades and signings this offseason. Or he could choose to add an offensive weapon for new head coach Ben Johnson.

That lack of clarity has been reflected in many of the latest mock drafts. Although there’s usually not a consensus pick after the top few picks, analysts have the Bears going in many different directions.

So what will the Bears do with the No. 10 pick? Here’s a look at the most recent mock drafts.

Mel Kiper, ESPN.com

No. 10: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Kiper wrote (April 8): “Landing Warren would give the second-year quarterback [Caleb Williams] another reliable target. Johnson could line up Warren anywhere, get him the ball and let him roll to first downs after the catch.”

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

No. 10: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Baumgardner wrote (April 7): “A case certainly could be made for Georgia’s Mykel Williams here. But Stewart (6-5, 267) is actually bigger than Williams, and nearly as long (34 1/8 arms). He’s the most athletic edge in this class not named Abdul Carter.”

Nate Davis, USA Today

No. 10: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Davis wrote (April 14): “If [Will Johnson] looks like the player who was a first-team All-American for the Wolverines’ 2023 national championship squad, then he could (should?) be the first pure corner off the board. And the Bears could certainly use a better outside cover man opposite Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson.”

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

No. 10: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Tice wrote (April 14): “Loveland and Cole Kmet would create a fun tight end room in Chicago, help the run game on the edges, and give Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson another fun toy to work with in the passing game.”

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the first half of a game this past season in Laramie, Wyoming. The Bears could choose Jeanty with the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

No. 10: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Dubin wrote (April 13): “With the Bears having fortified their offensive line to make sure Williams was well protected, and with the team already having a strong pass-catching trio (or quartet, if you include Kmet), it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ben Johnson try to replicate what he had with the Lions by sliding Jeanty into a Jahmyr Gibbs-style role.”

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

No. 10: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Rogers wrote (April 9): “[Banks’] hand placement can get erratic, but he is a battle tested, athletic left tackle. This would complete quite the makeover this offseason for the Bears’ offensive line.”

Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

No. 10: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Crabbs wrote (April 14): “Yes, the Bears’ investments in the offensive line give the impression that Ben Johnson wants all his pieces immediately on that side of the ball. But both top tackles are off the board, and so is Jeanty, so why not buy on a pass rusher with top traits to help keep the pressure on opposing quarterbacks?”

Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus

No. 10: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Plocher wrote (April 14): “A workhorse running back like Jeanty should help take some pressure off Williams. In addition to his well-established ground-game ability, Jeanty is also an excellent pass catcher who averaged 11.1 yards after the catch per reception and forced 41 missed tackles as a receiver during his college career.”

Rob Rang, Fox Sports

No. 10: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Rang wrote (April 8): “Ben Johnson’s specialty is, of course, designing and calling plays on offense, making him all the more likely to appreciate how the highly explosive 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emmanwori can impact a passing attack.”

Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

No. 10: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Fowler wrote (April 13): “By adding Banks Jr., Chicago continues their rebuild up front by adding a dynamic mover at the position with starter potential at both tackle and guard. Either way, Banks projects as a long-term starter at the NFL level with the positional versatility that teams covet.”