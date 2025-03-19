Chicago Bears sign Devin Duvernay, bring back Travis Homer with one-year contracts

Jordan Poyer, Devin Duvernay Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12) tries to escape Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of their game this past season in Miami Gardens, Fla. Duvernay signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

The Bears announced Wednesday that they signed veteran wide receiver Devin Duvernay to a one-year contract and brought back running back Travis Homer on a one-year deal.

Both signings provide a boost offensively and on special teams.

Duvernay joins the Bears after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him last week. He’s played in 72 games for the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars over five seasons and was an All-Pro return specialist with the Ravens in 2021 and a two-time Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022.

Duvernay appeared in 13 games in his lone season with the Jaguars last year. He returned 19 punts for 167 yards, an average of 8.8 yards per return, and 14 kickoffs for 351 yards, an average of 25 yards. Duvernay also caught 11 passes for 79 yards and seven first downs.

The signing will likely create competition with DeAndre Carter, who returned most of the Bears' punts and kickoffs last season. It will also give new Bears head coach Ben Johnson another weapon to use on offense.

Homer is back with the Bears after spending the last couple of seasons with the team. He appeared in 10 games for the Bears last season and had six special teams tackles as part of the Bears' coverage units.

Homer also had 23 rushing yards on six carries and also returned a kickoff.