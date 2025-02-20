Chicago Bears announce Ben Johnson’s complete coaching staff

Ben Johnson Bears new coach Ben Johnson speaks following his introduction at a news conference in January at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Chicago Bears officially announced first-year head coach Ben Johnson’s full coaching staff on Thursday.

The team had already introduced Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator and Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator. The team also previously announced that special teams coordinator Richard Hightower would be retained under Johnson.

Many of the hirings announced Thursday had previously been reported, but the Bears made those additions official.

Here’s a look at Johnson’s complete coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Offense

Declan Doyle, offensive coordinator

Press Taylor, offensive pass game coordinator

J.T. Barrett, quarterbacks coach

Eric Bieniemy, running backs coach

Antwaan Randle El, assistant head coach/wide receivers coach

Jim Dray, tight ends coach

Dan Roushar, offensive line coach

Kyle DeVan, assistant offensive line coach

Robbie Picazo, offensive assistant – QB/WR

Matt Aponte, offensive quality control coach

Zach Cable, offensive quality control coach

Defense

Dennis Allen, defensive coordinator

Jeremy Garrett, defensive line coach

Richard Smith, linebackers coach

Matt Giordano, assistant defensive backs coach/safeties coach

Al Harris, defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach

Bill Johnson, senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach

Kevin Koch, assistant linebackers coach

Cannon Matthews, defensive assistant/nickels

Kenny Norton III, defensive quality control coach

Special teams

Richard Hightower, special teams coordinator

Anthony Blevins, assistant special teams coach

Support staff