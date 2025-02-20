Chicago Bears announce Ben Johnson’s complete coaching staff

The Chicago Bears officially announced first-year head coach Ben Johnson’s full coaching staff on Thursday.
The team had already introduced Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator and Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator. The team also previously announced that special teams coordinator Richard Hightower would be retained under Johnson.
Many of the hirings announced Thursday had previously been reported, but the Bears made those additions official.
Here’s a look at Johnson’s complete coaching staff for the 2025 season.
Offense
- Declan Doyle, offensive coordinator
- Press Taylor, offensive pass game coordinator
- J.T. Barrett, quarterbacks coach
- Eric Bieniemy, running backs coach
- Antwaan Randle El, assistant head coach/wide receivers coach
- Jim Dray, tight ends coach
- Dan Roushar, offensive line coach
- Kyle DeVan, assistant offensive line coach
- Robbie Picazo, offensive assistant – QB/WR
- Matt Aponte, offensive quality control coach
- Zach Cable, offensive quality control coach
Defense
- Dennis Allen, defensive coordinator
- Jeremy Garrett, defensive line coach
- Richard Smith, linebackers coach
- Matt Giordano, assistant defensive backs coach/safeties coach
- Al Harris, defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach
- Bill Johnson, senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach
- Kevin Koch, assistant linebackers coach
- Cannon Matthews, defensive assistant/nickels
- Kenny Norton III, defensive quality control coach
Special teams
- Richard Hightower, special teams coordinator
- Anthony Blevins, assistant special teams coach
Support staff
- Pierre Ngo, head strength and conditioning coach
- Noble Landry, assistant strength and conditioning coach
- Allison Haley, assistant strength and conditioning coach
- Justin Rudd, senior director of coaching operations
- Chavis Cook, manager of coaching administration
- Harrison Freid, director of research and analysis