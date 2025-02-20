Bears

Chicago Bears announce Ben Johnson’s complete coaching staff

Bears finalize coaching staff for 2025 season

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears new coach Ben Johnson speaks following his introduction at an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Ben Johnson Bears new coach Ben Johnson speaks following his introduction at a news conference in January at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Chicago Bears officially announced first-year head coach Ben Johnson’s full coaching staff on Thursday.

The team had already introduced Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator and Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator. The team also previously announced that special teams coordinator Richard Hightower would be retained under Johnson.

Many of the hirings announced Thursday had previously been reported, but the Bears made those additions official.

Here’s a look at Johnson’s complete coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Offense

  • Declan Doyle, offensive coordinator
  • Press Taylor, offensive pass game coordinator
  • J.T. Barrett, quarterbacks coach
  • Eric Bieniemy, running backs coach
  • Antwaan Randle El, assistant head coach/wide receivers coach
  • Jim Dray, tight ends coach
  • Dan Roushar, offensive line coach
  • Kyle DeVan, assistant offensive line coach
  • Robbie Picazo, offensive assistant – QB/WR
  • Matt Aponte, offensive quality control coach
  • Zach Cable, offensive quality control coach

Defense

  • Dennis Allen, defensive coordinator
  • Jeremy Garrett, defensive line coach
  • Richard Smith, linebackers coach
  • Matt Giordano, assistant defensive backs coach/safeties coach
  • Al Harris, defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach
  • Bill Johnson, senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach
  • Kevin Koch, assistant linebackers coach
  • Cannon Matthews, defensive assistant/nickels
  • Kenny Norton III, defensive quality control coach

Special teams

  • Richard Hightower, special teams coordinator
  • Anthony Blevins, assistant special teams coach

Support staff

  • Pierre Ngo, head strength and conditioning coach
  • Noble Landry, assistant strength and conditioning coach
  • Allison Haley, assistant strength and conditioning coach
  • Justin Rudd, senior director of coaching operations
  • Chavis Cook, manager of coaching administration
  • Harrison Freid, director of research and analysis
Chicago BearsBen Johnson
Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.