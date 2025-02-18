Looking back at Ryan Poles' first 3 drafts in charge of the Chicago Bears

Ryan Poles Bears general manager Ryan Poles talks to members of the media on Jan. 7 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The NFL Scouting Combine is a week away. It’s officially draft season.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson are about to dive deep into the pool of talent ahead of the 2025 draft. The combine will be their chance to meet with many of the 329 athletes invited to the event in Indianapolis.

The Bears hold eight total selections in the 2025 NFL draft, including the No. 10 overall pick and second-round picks at No. 39 and No. 41.

This will be Poles' fourth draft in charge of the Bears. As to be expected from any GM, there have been some hits and there have been some misses along the way.

Here’s a look back at Poles' first three drafts.

2022

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon became the first draft pick of Ryan Poles' tenure as GM in 2022. (Mark Busch)

Total selections: 11

Picks: CB Kyler Gordon (39th overall), S Jaquan Brisker (48th), WR Velus Jones Jr. (71st), OT Braxton Jones (168th), DE Dominique Robinson (174th), G Zach Thomas (186th), RB Trestan Ebner (203rd), C Doug Kramer (207th), G Ja’Tyre Carter (226th), S Elijah Hicks (254th), P Trenton Gill (255th).

Players currently on the Bears: 6

The breakdown: The Bears did not hold a first-round pick in 2022 thanks to the draft night trade that landed them quarterback Justin Fields a year earlier. They used a pair of second-round selections on Gordon and Brisker. Both are valuable starters in the secondary, although Brisker missed most of the 2024 season with a concussion.

Velus Jones Jr. was a major disappointment. He never found a role on offense and kept turning the ball over on special teams. The Bears cut him in October.

On the flip side, Braxton Jones was a revelation. Finding a starting-caliber left tackle out of Southern Utah on day three of the draft is a win.

Velus Jones, Thomas, Ebner, Carter and Gill are no longer with the Bears. Hicks has proven to be a quality backup at the safety position and a valuable special teams contributor.

2023

The Bears drafted right tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in 2023. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Total selections: 10

Picks: OT Darnell Wright (10th), DT Gervon Dexter (53rd), CB Tyrique Stevenson (56th), DT Zacch Pickens (64th), RB Roschon Johnson (115th), WR Tyler Scott (133rd), LB Noah Sewell (148th), CB Terell Smith (165th), DT Travis Bell (218th), S Kendall Williamson (258th).

Players currently on the Bears: 8

The breakdown: The 2023 draft will be remembered most for the trade the Bears made seven weeks before draft day. They sent the No. 1 draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for a package of draft picks and receiver DJ Moore.

Additionally, the Bears notably passed on stud defensive tackle Jalen Carter, trading back with the Eagles from No. 9 to No. 10. Carter had some notable off-the-field issues, but also became a second-team All-Pro performer in 2024. The Bears, instead, selected Wright and he instantly became the starting right tackle. Wright was selected All-Rookie by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2023.

Dexter and Stevenson have emerged as starters for the Bears defense. Dexter had four sacks in the first five games in 2024, but slowed down considerably and finished the season with five total sacks. Stevenson weathered some storms, notably the Hail Mary loss to Washington, but kept his starting spot. Both figure to be starters in 2025.

From the day three draft picks, Smith has been the best find. He’s a starting-caliber cornerback who fits well as this team’s top backup. Johnson and Sewell are key special teams contributors, but neither has found a starting spot. Scott hardly played last year. The Bears moved on from seventh-round picks Bell and Williamson.

2024

The Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Total selections: 5

Picks: QB Caleb Williams (first), WR Rome Odunze (ninth), OT Kiran Amegadjie (75th), P Tory Taylor (122nd), DE Austin Booker (144th).

Players currently on the Bears: 5

The breakdown: Early during Poles' tenure, the GM was focused on parting ways with veterans on expensive contracts. That necessitated a focus on quantity in his early drafts. By year No. 3, Poles was OK with having fewer picks if it meant they were quality picks.

The trade with Carolina a year earlier enabled the Bears to land the No. 1 overall pick again. Williams and Odunze were the star first-round selections at No. 1 and No. 9 overall. Both are going to be part of the future for the next handful of years, if not longer. Statistically, Williams had the best season of any Bears rookie quarterback ever in 2024. Odunze was overshadowed by veterans Moore and Keenan Allen, but still totaled 734 receiving yards as the third wheel.

Amegadjie missed most of the offseason due to an injury from college. His lone start in 2024 did not go well. He could benefit from a healthy offseason ahead of 2025.

Taylor instantly upgraded the Bears' special teams unit and gave the team a weapon at punter. He finished tied for fourth in the NFL with 34 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Booker was undersized as a rookie, but has the length the Bears look for in pass rushers. He could be a different player in 2025 if he can add 10 or 15 pounds of muscle.