Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates from Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs, catches a 39-yard pass for a touchdown against the Lions last year at Ford Field. (Paul Sancya/AP)

DETROIT – It’s Thanksgiving Day and the Chicago Bears are back in action. The Bears take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday from Ford Field in Detroit.

The Bears (4-7) have lost five games in a row, while the Lions (10-1) are on a roll and might be the best team in the NFL. A win for head coach Matt Eberflus’ team would be a surprise, but the Bears played well against the Lions last year, beating them in one matchup and narrowly losing the other. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is coming off one of his best games of the season and he has the offense looking better.

Injury updates

Veteran safety Jonathan Owens is expected to make his second consecutive start in place of injured Elijah Hicks. The Bears ruled out Hicks with an ankle injury. Hicks, in turn, was playing in place of injured Jaquan Brisker, who has been out for six weeks due to a concussion.

There was some hope that offensive lineman Ryan Bates might return this week, but the Bears ruled out Bates due to a concussion. Bates will miss his second consecutive game. Veteran backup Matt Pryor is expected to start at right guard in place of Bates. Pryor has started every game since Week 3.

The Bears announced several inactive players prior to the game Thursday morning. The following players are inactive and will not play: Hicks, Bates, receiver Tyler Scott, defensive back Ameer Speed, offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie and defensive end Dominique Robinson.

For the Lions, running back David Montgomery and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are active and expected to play, despite dealing with injuries this week.

What to expect from the Lions

The Lions might be the best team in the NFL. Their offense, led by veteran quarterback Jared Goff, is rolling right now. Running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have both scored double-digit touchdowns. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is among the best in the NFL.

Here are the top five storylines to watch in this Week 13 matchup. For your pregame listening needs, check out the Shaw Local Bears Insider podcast.

Silvy says the Bears have one thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Read his full weekly column here to find out what it is.

Can the Bears snap this losing streak?

The Bears have lost five consecutive games heading into this contest. The streak started with Jayden Daniel’s 52-yard Hail Mary last month. The Bears lost a few more in dramatic fashion too.

Two weeks ago, they had a potential game-winning field goal blocked by the Green Bay Packers. Last week, they clawed back and erased an 11-point deficit with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter – only to lose in overtime.

Williams and new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown seem to be vibing quite well so far. Brown said that Williams was playing with “no fear” last week against the Vikings. He’ll need to keep that fearless attitude up this week against an imposing Lions team.

What else did I miss?

It was a quick turnaround for the Bears, who had only three days to prepare after Sunday’s loss to Minnesota. Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

