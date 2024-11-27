Chicago Bears rule out offensive lineman Ryan Bates, safety Elijah Hicks

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears offensive lineman Ryan Bates will not make his return Thursday against the Detroit Lions. The Bears have ruled Bates out of a Thanksgiving Day matchup at Ford Field in Detroit.

Bates was unable to clear concussion protocol. He suffered a concussion on Nov. 17 against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. He did not play last week against Minnesota.

There had been some optimism earlier in the week because the team listed Bates as “limited” on the injury report. But he did not participate during Wednesday’s walk-through at Halas Hall.

Bates has appeared in only three games for the Bears this season. After starting in Week 1, Bates spent roughly two months on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He returned for a Nov. 10 game against New England before suffering a concussion the following week.

The Bears traded for Bates in March, sending a fifth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills. They envisioned him as their starting center this season, but the 27-year-old has hardly played the center position. Instead, when he has been healthy he has primarily served as a guard. Lineman Coleman Shelton has started all 17 games at center.

Without Bates on Thursday, the Bears will likely start veteran lineman Matt Pryor at right guard. Prior has started every game since Week 3.

The Bears also ruled out safety Elijah Hicks with an ankle injury. With Hicks out on Thursday, veteran backup Jonathan Owens is expected to make his second consecutive start at safety. Owens forced a fumble at the goal line last week against Green Bay.