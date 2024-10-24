Chicago Bears injury report: Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon sit out practice Thursday

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon remain sidelined by injuries ahead of this weekend’s game against the Washington Commanders. Neither Brisker (concussion) nor Gordon (hamstring) participated in practice on Thursday at Halas Hall.

Brisker suffered a concussion on Oct. 6 against the Carolina Panthers. He did not travel with the Bears to London in Week 6 and he has not participated in practice since the concussion. It is at least his third concussion in three NFL seasons. Backup Elijah Hicks played in place of Brisker in Week 6.

Gordon injured his hamstring in the win over Jacksonville in London. Backup Josh Blackwell filled in – and caught an interception – after Gordon suffered the injury.

Additionally, 40-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis was given an extra day of rest on Thursday. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (calf) was a limited participant in practice. Stevenson injured his calf during practice ahead of the London game and he did not play against Jacksonville.

Offensive tackle Larry Borom (ankle), long snapper Scott Daly (knee), running back Travis Homer (finger), defensive end Jacob Martin (toe), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) all were full participants on Thursday after previously dealing with injuries.

Borom, Homer and Martin technically remain on injured reserve but have had their practice windows opened. They must be added back to the 53-man roster before they can appear in a game.

Daniels update

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels once again did not practice Thursday ahead of this weekend’s game against the Bears. The No. 2 overall draft pick is dealing with a rib injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Daniels will try to give it a go in practice on Friday. If Daniels doesn’t play Sunday, backup Marcus Mariota is in line to earn the start.

The NFL flexed the Bears vs. Commanders game into a 3:25 p.m. time slot in anticipation of seeing Daniels against No. 1 pick Caleb Williams.