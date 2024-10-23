Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels sits out practice ahead of matchup with Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST – Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels sat out practice Wednesday due to a rib injury he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers. Daniels’ status for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears remains in question.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters in Washington that backup quarterback Marcus Mariota took all the first-team reps in practice Wednesday.

A much-anticipated matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall draft picks is now in doubt. The NFL world is certainly looking forward to seeing Daniels square off against Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears took Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in April, while the Commanders followed them in the draft order by selecting Daniels at No. 2.

Last week, the league flexed this matchup from a noon kickoff to a 3:25 p.m. kickoff and put CBS’ top broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. But a potential matchup between Williams and Mariota probably doesn’t bring the same pizazz.

Quinn previously described Daniels as “week-to-week” due to the rib injury. Prior to the injury, Daniels was off to a hot start his season. He has the Commanders sitting at 5-2 through seven games. He leads the NFL in completion percentage at 75.6% and has thrown for 1,410 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

“I hope he plays,” Williams said Wednesday at Halas Hall. “Obviously, you don’t wish to see good and great players down, not in games. It only makes the game better.”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus doesn’t see a huge difference in the Commanders offense whether it’s Daniels or Mariota playing quarterback. Mariota threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday’s 40-7 win over Carolina after Daniels exited the game. Mariota was 18-for-23 passing and he also ran for 34 yards on 11 carries.

“Just the experience factor,” Eberflus said when asked about Mariota. “I thought he really did a nice job, if you look at his rating last week, efficient, effective during the course of that whole game. ... And obviously you saw the score. So, [he] did an outstanding job.”

Washington has been a lot more stingy than anybody expected. A 5-2 start for a team that went 4-13 last season is certainly notable. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is the new offensive coordinator under Quinn. He has created an offense that plays into Daniels’ strengths – his deep ball and his running abilities.

Kingsbury spent last season as an assistant at USC, where he worked with Williams.

“That was big for me being able to listen to him and, obviously, build a relationship with him, knowing the QBs he’s been around and similarities in some of the offenses that I’ve been in or offense I was in in college,” Williams said. “It was great to have those moments with him. I think it’s helped me for these moments now.”

Bears injury updates

The Bears have opened the practice window for offensive tackle Larry Borom (ankle) and running back Travis Homer (finger). Both currently remain on injured reserve, but the Bears have 21 days to activate them to the 53-man roster.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) both sat out practice Wednesday. Brisker suffered a concussion in a Week 5 win over the Panthers. He did not travel with the Bears to London in Week 6. Gordon injured his hamstring in the Week 6 win over Jacksonville.

“I always have concern with anyone that’s in concussion [protocol],” Eberflus said. “It’s a big injury. It’s something that you’ve got to be very careful about and our guys do a great job with those guys working through the protocol.”