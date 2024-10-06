Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates from Soldier Field

Bears running back D'Andre Swift breaks through the Los Angeles Rams defense on his way to the end zone last week at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears return to action Sunday with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.

Caleb Williams and the Bears will try to move to 3-2 with a victory. Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton will make his first start against the Bears since he played for them in 2021. Matt Eberflus and his defense will try to make life hard on Dalton.

Injury updates and inactive players

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins is active and expected to dress for the game. Jenkins has been dealing with a rib injury this week, but he did return to practice late in the week. Eberflus said Jenkins’ bruised ribs are more about Jenkins’ pain tolerance than anything.

The Bears announced five inactives on Sunday. The following players will not play in the game: receiver Velus Jones Jr., fullback Khari Blasingame, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, cornerback Terell Smith and defensive end Dominique Robinson.

What to expect from the Panthers

A year and a half after the Panthers and Bears executed a blockbuster pre-draft trade for the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers have benched second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Young made two starts this season before coach Dave Canales pulled the plug.

That March 2023 trade is looking more and more like a huge win for the Bears. Here’s a breakdown of everything the Bears acquired in the deal. The deal netted DJ Moore, two first-round picks and two second-round picks. One of those first-round picks turned into Williams.

With Young benched, the Panthers are starting Dalton. Here are the top five storylines to watch heading into the game. Diontae Johnson is the top wide receiver to watch for the Panthers. The offense has been better since making the switch from Young to Johnson.

Rookie focus

Rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze recently spoke with the Shaw Local News Network about his pregame preparation. Read the full feature story here.

Odunze and Williams like to get in extra work after every practice, to the point where Odunze’s coach recently told him to cool it. He needs to save his legs for Sundays, too.

Williams found success last week by taking the throws that the defense gave him. He certainly still wants to take shots down field, but the Bears may have found a strategy for success with their rookie quarterback.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

