Chicago Bears news: Teven Jenkins sits out practice with rib injury; punter Tory Taylor wins weekly award

Teven Jenkins Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins sat out practice Wednesday at Halas Hall due to a rib injury. Jenkins exited Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams due to the injury and did not return.

The Bears have not placed Jenkins on injured reserve, which is a good sign. Keeping him on the 53-man roster indicates the team thinks he’ll be back in the next few weeks.

With Jenkins out during the second half on Sunday, the team moved guard Matt Pryor from right guard to Jenkins’ spot at left guard and put Nate Davis in the lineup at right guard. If Jenkins doesn’t play this week against the Carolina Panthers, the Bears could use a similar lineup on the offensive line.

“We’re going to look at all combinations of that,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “Certainly, that’s one of them that we saw last week. But we’re going to look at all the combinations and we’ll do what’s best for us. But we’re hopeful that [Jenkins] comes back and we’ll see where it goes. Again, it’s a day-to-day thing.”

Chicago Bears injury report Wednesday



OUT

WR DeAndre Carter (ribs)

G Teven Jenkins (ribs)

DT Zacch Pickens (groin)

CB Terell Smith (hip)



Limited

TE Cole Kmet (knee)

DE Montez Sweat (ankle) — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 2, 2024

Tory Taylor wins NFC special teams award

Bears rookie punter Tory Taylor won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award after his performance against the Rams. Taylor pinned the Rams inside the 20-yard line three times on Sunday, including twice in the fourth quarter. He averaged 55.4 yards per punt during the game.

With the Bears leading by six points midway through the fourth quarter, Taylor boomed a 66-yard punt that was downed at the Rams’ own 8-yard line. This was the first time Taylor has won the award.

“I really only go out there a few times a game,” Taylor said Wednesday. “So I try to make the most of it really. Just go out there and dominate field position, but it’s probably one of those things that you don’t, obviously, always kick a 66-yarder inside the 10. So I was pretty happy.”