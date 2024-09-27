Bears Insider Podcast Episode 367: Can Shane Waldron fix the Bears offense?

The Bears have had a rough go on offense through the first three weeks of the 2024 season. Can offensive coordinator Shane Waldron figure it out in Week 4? Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak preview this week’s matchup vs. the Rams.

