Bears

Bears Insider Podcast Episode 367: Can Shane Waldron fix the Bears offense?

By Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak
Bears Insider Podcast Episode 367

Bears Insider Podcast Episode 367 (Shaw Local News Network)

Listen to "Episode 367: Can Shane Waldron fix the Chicago Bears offense?" on Spreaker.

The Bears have had a rough go on offense through the first three weeks of the 2024 season. Can offensive coordinator Shane Waldron figure it out in Week 4? Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak preview this week’s matchup vs. the Rams.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to us here through Apple Podcasts. Leave a review, it helps others discover the show.

Have Spotify? Follow us here on the Spotify platform.

Chicago BearsMatt EberflusCaleb WilliamsDJ Moore
Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.

Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal is a sports enterprise reporter for Shaw Local, covering the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. He also is a Chicago Bears contributing writer. He previously was the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.